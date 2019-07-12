Greek Meteorological Services warn of severe weather for Saturday and Sunday

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (NHMS) issued a severe weather bulletin for Saturday and Sunday.

The report warns of a temporary deterioration with rain and sporadic storms affecting the regions of central and northern Macedonia.

The regions that will be initially impacted are the northern Ionian, Epirus and possibly the western part of Central Greece. From Saturday midnight to Sunday morning the weather phenomena will affect Macedonia (mainly central and eastern Macedonia), the northern parts of Thessaly, the northern Sporades island cluster as well as the northern Aegean islands.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Civil Protection for central Macedonia warned a new wave of severe weather would hit Halkidiki on Sunday.