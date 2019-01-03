Greek MoD reacts to statements by Turkish Foreign Minister: No-one fears you anymore

Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos responded on his personal twitter account to a personal attack by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, commenting that his threats scared nobody.

During a speech at the Turkish Academy of Police officers, Mr Cavusoglu said: “We warn Greece: you have a spoiled child, the Defence Minister. You say he is our spoilt child. Take care of your spoiled child, otherwise, there could be an accident from our security forces, we would like to remind you. This is essentially an extremely friendly warning. ”

Reacting to the statements, Mr Kammenos described them as “threatening” and “thanked” the Turkish Foreign Minister for them. Mr Kammernos wrote in his post on Twitter: