Greek model who slept with 4,000+ women says he couldn’t flirt in Iran because of the laws

Greek male model Giannis Spaliaras, the ultimate lover who in the past boasted he had slept with over 4,000 women – but who is counting, he said back then – says he could not flirt while in Iran recently because it was not allowed.
The model, who as of late has been pursuing a career in acting abroad, took part in a movie production in Iran and informed the viewers of a show on Open TV that he was finding it difficult in the Muslim-majority country as it was forbidden to flirt with women.
“In Iran, where I was, flirting was forbidden. They have a religious law and it is forbidden for a man to greet a woman with a handshake, while it is even forbidden to look at a woman “, he told the hostess of the show called “Eftichite-Be Happy”.
