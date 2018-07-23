Attica fires: Greek navy ships to evacuate people on the beach of Nea Makri

Among those at the beach are 650 children that left their campsite

Hundreds of people have moved to the port of Nea Makri and are waiting to be rescued by sea from the raging fire. The ring road from Rafina to Mati is closed to facilitate their transportation.

Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis has ordered the frigate ELLI and landing ship IKARIA to sail from the Salamis naval port to Nea Makri and collect the people trapped on the beach.

It should be noted that children alone from the camping sites that have found shelter on the beaches of the area are 650, while hundreds of citizens have also taken refuge with them near the sea.