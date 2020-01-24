Greek Parliament passes new electoral system with bonus seats for 1st party

The new system will take effect in two electoral cycles

The Greek Parliament passed the new electoral system with 163 votes in favour by ruling New Democracy (ND) and Greek Solution party.

The new electoral system will replace the previous proportional representation system and reintroduces the bonus seats to the first party.

The proposed provisions, however, did not exceed the constitutional threshold of 200 positive votes for their immediate implementation, which means that the next national elections will be held under the proportional system with the new enhanced system taking effect in two electoral cycles.

Under the Interior Ministry bill, the first party will receive 20 bonus seats if it reaches 25% and with an additional seat for every 0.5% above the premium threshold.