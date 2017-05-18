The Association of Greek Philologists (PEF) has issued a scorching critique against the Ministry of Education on the proposed changes in the lesson of history at schools. PEF expresses its complete opposition to the changes in a statement it released stressing that “the plan radically alters the character of the lesson of History, diverting it to directions that fail to fulfill its pedagogical and scientific purposes”. The criticism is aimed specifically at the Institute of Educational Policies (IEP), accusing it of pushing an ideologically-driven history, according to which any scientific criteria are redundant.
Greek Philologist Association blasts Ministry over proposed changes in Greek History lesson
