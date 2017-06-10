Greek player loses tooth after punch by Bosnian assistant coach (video)

Related
After the qualifying match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Greece, which ended in a scoreless draw (0-0), a mass fight brawl erupted with assistant coach of Bosnia Stephan Gilli punching Greek sub Giannis Gianniotas in the face and knocking out a tooth. The scuffle involved Roma team-mates Kostas Manoals and Edin Dzeko who exchanged verbal abuse to each other as they were leaving the pitch, while some Bosnian fans were also involved. Giannotas ran to the fight and was grabbed by the Bosnian assistant by the scruff who proceeded to kick him before delivering a punch to his face.“The Bosnians should be ashamed of themselves for not respecting our national anthem,” Manolas told Greek TV afterwards.