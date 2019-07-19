Greek PM: 10-year program for Greek tourism fully launched within six months

“Tourism is the largest sector in Greece, where Greece has unquestionable – and to some extent, untapped – comparative advantages,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pointed out on Thursday during his visit to the Tourism Ministry.

“The country needs a ten-year plan for tourism in the future, which, as Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis has said, will focus on competitiveness, innovation, and sustainability. Today there can be no tourism product in Greece that does not give priority to environmental protection,” Mitsotakis stressed.

This plan shall be drafted within the next six months, in cooperation with the tourism sector, the Prime Minister announced, adding: “We want the contribution of the private sector, which is the one that kept Greek tourism up in the years of the crisis.”

