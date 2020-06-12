Greek PM Mitsotakis responds to Tsipras for the economy (live)

Today’s debate in the Plenary Session of the Greek Parliament is taking place in the context of the question of the leader of the official opposition to the Prime Minister regarding the measures taken by the government staff to support businesses and employees from the financial consequences of the pandemic.

Among other things, Alexis Tsipras, in his question, emphasizes that the government’s measures are ineffective and fuel the vicious cycle of recession.

