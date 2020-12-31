Greek PM Mitsotakis: The vaccine against Covid is the New Year’s gift of 2021

The Greek Prime Minister in his New Year’s Eve message outlined the challenges that Greece faced in 2020 and gave a message of hope for 2021.



“Soon, we leave behind a year full of unprecedented difficulties. Until its beginning, the country had overcome the economic and social stalemate and was moving forward together”, says the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“But then the pandemic broke out, which is still besieging the whole planet, while our country was called to fight in many fronts at the same time: the explosion of migration waves. The effects of coronavirus on health and the economy. And, of course, the turmoil in the field of our national issues.

“In the face of all this, Greece stood up. In Evros, it secured its borders. In the Aegean, it protected its islands. In the Eastern Mediterranean, it safeguarded its rights. And, at the same time, it shielded everyone’s life and income.

“Boldly but also without discounts on the principles of democracy and the rules of parliamentarism. At the turn of the year, therefore, we have the resources to transform the experience of 2020 into strength for 2021”, the Prime Minister pointed out.

“This year we are celebrating differently: at home, with our family, closing the door on the virus. Because the cases are receding, but the dangers lurk. And, despite the many months of fatigue, it would be unfair for a few moments of relaxation to tear down what we have built with sacrifices to date. After all, the passport to a better life is already here: the vaccine is our shield and the baton of health that the new year receives from the old one that leaves.

Now, therefore, is the time to maturely cross the bridge between the end of the coronavirus war and the beginning of the battle for progress. A bridge, however, that hides traps. That is why we must go through it slowly and steadily. Thus, the restrictions will be continue as long as they are not being respected. Because measures only work when people do not betray them. And they will be removed gradually, as confidence will be established. The opening of our schools is always a priority”, he added.

“My fellow citizens, the vaccine against Covid is the New Year’s gift of 2021. And our gratitude will be its universal acceptance. Because it means self-protection but also solidarity with our loved ones. Everyone’s precaution does not allow reservation by anyone. The freedom of denial cannot become a denial of freedom. And as the vaccination progresses, the coronavirus will subside”, the Prime Minister added.

“I was vaccinated quickly, easily and safely. In fact, seeing in person the ability of our doctors and nurses, I urge you to trust them with greater fervor, facilitating their work until the end of this great ordeal. Because the vigilance against a new resurgence of the pandemic remains. And the mask, like all protection measures, will continue to accompany us until the vaccination process is completed. But we are now at the end of the adventure. And that must arm us with new strength. The state will continue to care for society and support the economy. And the new year will definitely be a year of freedom. This, after all, is the title of the national expedition that is evolving for our final release from Covid-19. But also the essence of the celebration of the two centuries of our independence “, he pointed out.

“2021 will be dense, closing old wounds and opening new horizons. It completes 200 years of our National course. It completes 40 years of European experience. And it marks the beginning of a new decade of prosperity. As in the past we Greeks met the great currents of nation-states, democracy and the rule of law, so now we must listen to the message of our times: development for all with strength, extroversion and respect for the environment”, he added.

“We now know very well the strength of our unity: Without it we would not have succeeded, neither in the pandemic and the economy, nor in our defense. Now, this unity is becoming the common path to great goals. We also know that the crisis can become an opportunity: the new NHS, the digital state, the powerful Armed Forces declare it. None of this was self-evident. And yet, now it is the experiences of yesterday that ignite the future of the country.

“My fellow citizens, in 2021 it is up to us to make it the ‘Year of the Greeks’. The link that will unite the victories of our ancestors with the successes of their descendants. And the road that will be turned into an avenue for the new Greece. It is therefore worth welcoming 2021 with optimism and confidence in our powers. Happy New Year to every Greek woman and every Greek man. With health and prosperity”, concludes the message of the Prime Minister.