Greek PM Mitsotakis visits Cyprus & Israel

On Monday, February 8, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay consecutive visits to Cyprus and Israel.

The full program of the Prime Minister will be as follows:

At 11:15′, he will meet at the Presidential Palace with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiadis, and then the two delegations will have extended talks.

At 12:15′, the two leaders will make statements to the press and then attend a working lunch.

At 16:45′, the Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, after which the two delegations will have extended talks.

At 18:00′, the two leaders will make statements to the press.

