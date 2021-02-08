Greek PM Mitsotakis visits Cyprus & Israel

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: February 8, 2021

Greece continues its intense diplomatic activity

On Monday, February 8, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay consecutive visits to Cyprus and Israel.

The full program of the Prime Minister will be as follows:

At 11:15′, he will meet at the Presidential Palace with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiadis, and then the two delegations will have extended talks.

At 12:15′, the two leaders will make statements to the press and then attend a working lunch.

At 16:45′, the Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, after which the two delegations will have extended talks.

At 18:00′, the two leaders will make statements to the press.

