In a written statement, Greek PM Alexis Tsipras dubbed the new legislation on sharia law submitted in parliament as “historic”, as “it broadened and deepened the equality of Greek women and men before the law”. The Greek PM underlined that with the new legislative initiative the government redressed injustices against members of the Muslim minority in Thrace while respecting their special characteristics.
Greek PM says sharia law legislation a historic moment
Tsipras says it redressed injustices of past