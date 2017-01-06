Greek PM sends message to Turkey from Alexandroupolis (video)

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras sent a clear message to Turkey during visit to Alexandroupolis in attendance of the liturgy on occasion of the Epiphany at the St. Nicholas Metropolitan Church in Alexandroupolis.

In his statements, before the customary blessing of waters and under torrential rain, Mr. Tsipras said Greece was a beacon of values such as peace, cooperation and stability in the region, but added that the country was determined to defend its national sovereignty in accordance with international treaties.

“It is no coincidence that we are here today, at the most eastern large port of the European Union, Alexandroupolis”, he stressed, while continued by saying that the heart of Greece and the EU was beating from Evros to Kastelorizo.

“I would like to send a message of friendship, cooperation, but also of determination to defend our rights”, he pointed out during his speech. On his part, the bishop of Alexandroupolis, Anthimos called on the Greek PM to open up an office in the city, as he had done in Thessaloniki, Macedonia.