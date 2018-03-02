Greek PM Tsipras: Impressive change to the better in Greek economy

Speaking at the Delphi Economic Forum on Friday, Greek PM Alexis Tsipras said: “Recession-mired Greece returned to growth in 2017 dynamically, and this trend is expected to lead to over 2% growth this year and the following years”. Mr Tsipras claimed Greece managed to win the praise of the international community with its stance during the refugee crisis. He stressed that Greece had become a “less bureaucratic country, with a modern tax mechanism, uniform, and fair competition rules, but also with much more social structures for all citizens”. Something that he said was recognized by European partners and internationally by analysts, international organizations, rating houses, and investors. “In the coming months, we have assumed the responsibility to present a comprehensive growth plan for the ‘next day’, the objectives and clear actions of which will be specified at a regional and sectoral level”.