Greek porn star invites fans to spend New Year’s Eve with her (photos)

If you have not arranged anything for a New Year’s Eve, Elena Hatzi is offering you the chance to usher in the new year in the hottest way. The pornstar of Sirina productions, who has starred in multiple erotic movies, launched a contest to thank her fans for their support throughout her career. The five winners will dine with Elena on New Year’s Eve in a friendly atmosphere, as she clarifies. “Dear friends, I want this New Year’s Eve to be very special to me and to my internet friends. That’s why I decided to hold a contest. I want to spend the New Year’s Eve with 5 of my fans who supported me from my first steps”, she wrote on her Facebook wall. “I clarify, to avoid any misunderstandings, that this New Year’s Eve at my house, is purely friendly. So I’m expecting all the people to choose from among them … Good year for everyone with health!”, she added in her post.