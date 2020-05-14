Greek President Sakellaropoulou’s on 100th anniversary since Thrace’s liberation from the Turks

“In a period of a dual crisis, with the challenges and aggressive behavior of our neighbours peaking and the pandemic threatening public health and our economy, the people of Thrace have once again proven their sense of responsibility and fighting spirit. Together with our Armed Forces, calmly and with a high-minded spirit of patriotism, they protect the Greek borders, the borders of Europe”, the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou stated on Thursday in her message marking 100 years since the liberation of Thrace from Turkey’s yoke.

She pointed out that this year’s 100th anniversary since Thrace was formally incorporated in the modern Greek nation finds Alexandroupolis, despite the current difficult conditions, on a creative and regenerative path, emphasizing that Thrace is an integral part of Greek history and noted that “May 14 is a landmark day for both Alexandroupolis and Komotini as, after many adventures and struggles, these two cities gained their freedom”.

