Greek priests to take part in “Macedonia” rally in Athens, in defiance of Archbishop Ieronymos’s stance

The Hellenic Association of Clergy decided to take part in the rally for the Macedonian issue planned for February 4 in Athens, defying the Archbishop of Athens and all of Greece, Ieronymos who had recently voiced his opposition to the rallies following the large gathering in Thessaloniki over the weekend. The Board of Directors of the Association of Clergy of Greece, which convened on Monday, discussed the “the major national issue of Macedonia” and decided that it would attend both the rally on 4 February 2018 in Athens and every spontaneous, dynamic and vigorous reaction of the people on the matter. Many priests had attended the recent large rally in Thessaloniki.