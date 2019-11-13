Greek school wins 2nd spot in the 2019 World Robot Olympiad (photos)

The winning team is from the city of Patras

A Greek high-school team won second place in the 2019 World Robot Olympiad held in Hungary over the weekend.

The team from the city of Patras was made up of three students, Maria Panagopoulou, Eva Lambropoulou and Maria Stefanidis, who were supervised bt their teacher Panos Verras, achieved their success in the high school category, with Malaysia an equal second and Iran first!

This is the highest distinction a Greek mission has ever achieved in the history of the international competition!

Greece had an overall outstanding performance in the competition which took place in the city of Győr from 8 to 10 November, winning 4 medals: 3 silver and 1 bronze, while it took 1 fourth, 1 seventh and 1 ninth place in the Olympics, which was attended by 70 countries.

The WRO 2019 International Final was organised by Edutus University, a WRO National Organiser in Hungary.

This year’s WRO theme was SMART Cities. The season challenges were connected to new concepts, new ideas and new technologies that help building the cities of the future.

WRO tournaments are organised in more than 65 countries and each season new countries join the movement. The WRO international final in November is hosted by a different country each year.

World Robot Olympiad Association is a non-profit organisation. All revenue from sponsorships and fees is invested in support of our mission, which is to promote robotics in STEM education worldwide.

photos courtesy of patrasevents.gr