Greek shadow foreign minister: “Weak solutions return as nightmares in the Balkans”

He stated wishes the solution but not a solution that will not serve the national interests

“The referendum in FYROM produced a general uncertainty,” said New Democracy (ND) shadow foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakοs on Sunday.

He reiterated that ND’s wishes the solution but not a solution that will not serve the national interests, said Koumoutsakos adding that the history has shown that the weak and frail solutions in the Balkans return as nightmares.

Finally, he expressed his concern over the rise of the populism and the extreme right in the imminent elections for the European Parliament and estimated that it is a very worrying phenomenon that has not been addressed despite the fact that its progress is apparent for a long time. “Populism threats to destroy all those we have jointly built in Europe” he said.

Source: thegreekobserver