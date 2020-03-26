Greek stocks end strongly higher

Markets found support on a decision by ECB to included Greek bonds in its new urgent QE program and the beginning of the asset purchase program

Greek stocks ended strongly higher, extending their gains for the second consecutive session amid a positive climate prevailing in state bond markets. Traders said the market found support on a decision by ECB to included Greek bonds in its new urgent QE program and the beginning of the asset purchase program.

The general index of the market jumped 3.78 pct to end at 573.35 points, off the day’s highs of 577.45 points. The index is up 11.75 pct in the last two sessions. The Large Cap index rose 4.18 pct and the Mid Cap index ended 1.84 pct higher. Turnover was 93.454 million euros in volume of 62,136,758 shares. Eurobank (22.22 pct), National Bank (18.92 pct), Alpha Bank (14.87 pct), Piraeus Bank (12.62 pct), Jumbo (8.84 pct) and Aegean Airlines (7.93 pct) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Titan (5.27 pct), Coca Cola HBC (2.29 pct) and Motor Oil (2.25 pct) suffered losses.

Among market sectors, Banks (17.84 pct) and Travel (7.29 pct) moved up, while Food (2.26 pct) and Oil (0.74 pct) moved down. Eurobank and National Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 75 to 36 with another 20 issues unchanged. Eurobank (22.22 pct) and National Bank (18.92 pct) were top gainers, while Mathios (11.86 pct) and Kepenou Mills (6.67 pct) were top losers.

Source: amna