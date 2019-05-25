Greek Supreme Sports Council rejects appeal by Olympiakos BC

The Supreme Council for the Settlement of Sports Disputes (ASEAD) has rejected an appeal made by Olympiakos basketball club against the legality of the referees’ draw of the 26th round for the Basket League.

The Reds had questioned the legitimacy of the procedure due to the absence of the President of Central Referees’ Committee (KED), Symeoniodis during the draw, however, the Arbitration Committee presented the minutes of the draw to ASEAD with the signatures of both Koromilas and Tavoulareas, as well as Mr. Symeonidis.

Currently, Olympiakos ‘s appeal against the Basket League’s ratification of the final standings is still pending.

The decision for this is likely to be reached on June 13th, perhaps after the end of the championship. Theoretically, Olympiakos still has the right to pursue the case at a third degree by appealing to the Lausanne International Sports Court, a move that it is highly unlikely.

Olympiakos were relegated to the second division after the team failed to show up against arch-rivals Panathinaikos in the playoffs.