Greek tennis player allegedly says “Bullshit Russian player” to Russian opponent (video)

Daniil Medvedev flew into a rage at the Miami Open despite having just won his first round match. The Russian came from a set down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-6 6-4 6-2 in Florida. But it seems some words from his Greek opponent as they shook hands weren’t appreciated by hot-headed Medvedev.

The world number 52, who landed himself in hot water at last year’s Wimbledon for throwing coins at the umpire, said to his opponent: ‘Man you better shut your fuck up, okay?’ The umpire looked to calm the situation but Medvedev left his chair and went to confront Tsitsipas.

The umpire swiftly left his perch to stop the pair physically coming together, but that didn’t stop Medvedev from letting off. ‘You go in emergency toilet for five minutes, you hit a let and don’t say sorry, you think you are a good kid? ‘Look at me, look at me huh!’

Medvedev then looked to explain: ‘He started it, he said “bullshit Russian”, is this normal?’ Tsitsipas, perhaps wisely, made a swift exit from the court at this stage but Medvedev continued to rage at the slight aimed in his direction.

