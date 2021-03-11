Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on March 16 in Athens

The two sides are coming to the table after two months

The 62nd round of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey talks will take place in Athens on March 16, the day after Clean Monday.

Almost two months after the resumption of exploratory contacts between Greece and Turkey, informal consultations between high-ranking Foreign Ministry delegations from the two countries were agreed to resume on March 16th in Athens.

The Greek government had suggested to Turkish diplomacy that the meeting of the two delegations under Ambassadors Pavlos Apostolidis and Sedat Onal be held in the first week of March, but eventually, the informal talks on the delimitation of the maritime zones between the two countries will take place on Tuesday 16 March in an unknown location in Athens.

The announcement of the 62nd round of exploratory contacts by the Greek and Turkish Foreign Ministries brought to the surface the fact of disagreement even over the title of the upcoming informal meeting.

Investigative contacts, as these informal consultations are traditionally called, were announced by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Turkish side “dubbed” the forthcoming talks “consultative talks”, revealing that the Erdogan regime is clearly trying to upgrade exploratory contacts to political talks.