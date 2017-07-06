Greek media watchdog decides 7 broadcasting licenses to be auctioned off

Greek National Council for Radio and Television (NCRTV) decided to issue seven television station licenses. Following a protracted extraordinary meeting the body concluded that seven TV broadcasting permits would be go up for auction. The NCRTV board is expected to be brief the Minister for Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Media, Nikos Pappas within the day. The Council of State, the country’s supreme administrative court had rescinded the previous law legislated by Mr. Pappas which provided for 4 licenses to be auctioned off.