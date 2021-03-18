Greek, US and Skopje Special forces take part in joint military drill

Joint military exercises between the Special Operations Forces (WEU) of Greece, the USA, and the Republic of Northern Macedonia have been ongoing since March 16. The interdisciplinary drills focus on military Free-Fall jumps and static line jump in zones in the areas of Attica and Larissa.

Personnel of the interdisciplinary Special Operations Command of Greece, 1 UH-1H helicopter and 1 CH-47D helicopter of the Army Air Force, as well as 1 C-130 aircraft of the Air Force are participating, while the from the US the 10th Special Forces Group is taking part and Special Operations personnel from the Republic of Northern Macedonia.

The co-training is part of the international cooperation of the Greek Armed Forces with friendly and allied countries and aims to upgrade the level of cooperation, understanding, and exchange of know-how between the participating forces, as well as to increase operational capabilities and interoperability. Operations in an allied context, states a relevant announcement of Hellenic National Defence General Staff.

