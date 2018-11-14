Greek video receives world’s “Best Tourism Film” award (video)

The Greek Tourism Organisation’s (GTO) award-winning video “Greece: 365 – Day Destination,” was voted the world’s best tourist film for 2018 and ranked first in public preferences in 136 countries, with almost twice as many votes immediately next nomination.

In particular, the production picked up the “People’s Choice Award”, the World’s Best Tourism Film 2018, by the CIFFT (International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals).

The prize was presented to the film’s creator Antonis Theocharis Kioukas who represented the Ministry of Tourism and to the head of the Greek Tourism Organisation, Eleni Melita at a special award ceremony in Vienna. Mr. Kioukas thanked Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura and invited the attendees from all over the world to visit Greece 365 days a year and get to know its beautiful destinations.

On the evening of the award ceremony, the Embassy of Greece in Vienna hosted a reception in honour of the award-winning film, in the presence of the acting Ambassador, Nikolaos Sapountzis. The event was attended by renowned film directors from all over the world, travel festival directors, representatives of other travel agencies and journalists.