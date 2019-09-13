Greeks don’t trust the EU, but more than the US

Greece is also the country with the second highest percentage of neutrality advocates, both in a theoretical US-Russia or a US-China confrontation

Wary Greeks are still suspicious of the European Union, 18 years after joining but trust the United States even less despite closer links being made between the governments, a poll by YouGov in 14 countries has shown.

The survey was done for the think tank European Council on Foreign Relations and found that 26 percent of Greeks said neither the EU nor their national government represents their national interest in international trade adequately – the highest rate among EU countries. Only the Czechs had lower expectations, said Kathimerini.

