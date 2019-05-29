Greeks to pay 2-3 euros for ATM withdrawals from July 20

Customers will be charged with the commission when using a card from an issuer from another bank

Greek cardholders will be charged a 2-3 euros commission for each withdrawal from ATMs other than the bank that has issued their cards from July 20.

The new charge, called the direct access fee, is not a mandatory commission applied by all banks in the EU. but is based on regulation from 2009 that provides for uniform pricing for bank customers anywhere in Europe.

The new regime concerns the implementation of a policy that provides for a common rate policy for the use of their ATMs by other issuers of cards, either a Greek bank or a foreign bank

It should be noted that Spain also imposes a similar ATM policy, while Italy is also considering the implementation of the charge.