Gruesome images of dead refugees and immigrants piled up in boat (warning: graphic)

Shocking photos of dead refugees and immigrants piled on each other near in a boat off the coastal city of Sabratha in the Libyan Sea have emerged online. A Spanish humanitarian ogranisation detected the gruesome sight of 13 dead people, including a pregnant woman and children, while other refugees and immigrants were sitting around the corpses in life jackets. 167 people were rescued after their discovery. The disturbing images were shot by Associated Press professional photographer Santi Palacio who was with NGO Open Arms. The photographer uploaded the pictures on his Twitter profile. Laura Lanuza, the representative of Barcelona’s branch of NGO Open Arms said 121 men, 40 women and six children were among those that had been rescued.