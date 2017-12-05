Guitar-shaped hotel to be ready in 2020! (photo)

America’s list of weird buildings shaped like other things is about to get a striking new entry. Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has started building an addition shaped like the body of a guitar. When completed in 2020, the 450-foot-tall structure will be the largest guitar-like building in the world (because that’s a thing, apparently).

“It’s not just an exterior façade,” said Hard Rock International Chairman James Allen. “The curving of the building will be identical to an authentic guitar.”



The $1.5 billion construction project kicked off with a “guitar smashing” ceremony characteristic of large Hard Rock events. The giant guitar building will contain 638 hotel rooms and suites—doubling the Seminole Hard Rock’s total number of rooms—in addition to a 41,000-square-foot spa and several restaurants.

The hotel’s existing performance venue will also be replaced by a new 7,000-seat theatre. The new buildings will also be surrounded by a 10-acre campus of waterfalls, plunge pools, eateries, and ponds accommodating canoes and paddle boats.

