Gun shots fired in downtown Athens

Gun shots were fired in downtown Athens on Monday afternoon, resulting in a reported injury of a police officer.

According to initial reports, the incident took place between Roma and immigrants who were in cars at the junction of Agiou Meletiou and Konstantinoupoleos streets.

A passerby has reportedly been injured and was transported to the “Red Cross” hospital.

A patrol car pursuing the suspects’ vehicle bumped into the car on Kifissos Avenue, as a result of which a large traffic jam was caused and four men of the DIAS motorcycle team unit were also slightly injured and all transferred to the military hospital.

also read

What are the most popular names in Greece?