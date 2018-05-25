Harvey Weinstein surrenders to New York City police

Harvey Weinstein has surrendered to New York City police on charges of rape and sex abuse, months after he was toppled from Hollywood’s most powerful ranks by scores of women accusing him of misconduct.

“You sorry, Harvey?” came a shout from a throng of media as the once powerful movie mogul walked into a lower Manhattan courthouse, his head bowed with the cuffs behind his back.

Asked, “What can you say?” he mildly shook his head and softly said “No”.

It marked the first criminal case against Weinstein, coming seven months after the allegations destroyed his career and set off a national reckoning over sexual misconduct known as the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein, 66, has been charged with rape, sexual misconduct, sex abuse and the committing of a criminal sex act against two women, the New York Police Department said in a statement, which did not identify the women.

Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

More than 70 women have accused the co-founder of the Miramax film studio and Weinstein Co of sexual misconduct, including rape, with some allegations dating back decades.

source: abc.net.au