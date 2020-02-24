Following the meeting with PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion, Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias said that all needed measures had been taken to protect public health in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. The Minister outlined to the press corp that Greece was ready to address the issue, while he called on all to keep their calm. He said more statements woud be released by the Health Ministry later in the day.
Health Minister Kikilias says country is adequately prepared to deal with coronavirus
The Minister briefed PM Mitsotakis on the coronavirus outbreak