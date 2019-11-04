Heavy rainfall to hit Athens in the afternoon

The rest of Greece will also be affected later in the day

Heavy rainfall and storms are expected to hit Greece later in the day, according to the Athens National Observatory weather service Meteo.

Rain has been falling intermittently in Athens since early Monday and is highly likely to intensify in the afternoon, according to the severe weather warning issued which is still in effect, despite a temporary respite in the rain.

Other regions hit by heavy rains earlier included western Greece and the Peloponnese, while rainstorms hit the region of Epirus, the south Peloponnese, and the northern Ionian islands.

The weather is expected to get worse in the afternoon with rainstorms that will gradually affect many parts of the country.