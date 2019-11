All six helicopter crew members survived and no one has been seriously injured

Local media have reported that the AW101 (the type is called Merlin in UK service) helicopter crashed during a training flight on November the 6th at 6.00 pm.

The helicopter was operating with the Horizon class destroyer ‘Caio Duilio’.

Naval News has reported that all six helicopter crew members survived and no one has been seriously injured.

The Horizon class is a class of air-defence destroyers in service with the French Navy and the Italian Navy, locally known as ‘frigates’.

