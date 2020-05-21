Hidden text found in Dead Sea Scroll fragments in British library

The famous scrolls were uncovered near the Dead Sea between 1946 and 1956

New research has revealed hidden text in fragments of the famous Dead Sea Scrolls, unearthed in the Judaean Desert over 60 years ago.

The fragments kept in University of Manchester’s John Rylands Library were previously thought to be blank.

But an investigation by Professor Joan Taylor of King’s College London used multi-spectral imaging to reveal hidden text in Hebrew and Aramaic including the word “Shabbat” (Sabbath).

The famous scrolls were uncovered near the Dead Sea between 1946 and 1956.

They contained versions of many Biblical texts, including books that were not canonized in the Hebrew Bible, such as “Jubilees”.

The scrolls consist of tens of thousands of fragments of parchment and papyrus that are thought to belong to up to 1,000 different manuscripts.

See Also:

Is Working From Home a Privilege? (infographic)

Read more: yahoo