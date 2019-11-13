Historic 12-storey hotel Acropol in central Athens to be revamped and open

Authorities have green-lighted the revamping of two 12-storey hotels in Omonia in downtown Athens.

The Special Investment Promotion and Licensing Service granted a license to the EASTMED CAPITAL PROPERTY 3 M IKE company for the renovation of 4-star hotel Acropol, its interior layout, facades repair, modernisation of the building facilities and the diversification of its capacity located on Piraeus Street. The historic hotel will re-open by the Israeli hospitality chain “Brown Hotels” with a capacity of 165 rooms and will be rebranded as Brown Acropol.

The Athens Municipality construction services also granted a permit to the company SMB 8 B.V. for the renovation of the interior layouts, facades repair and modernisation of facilities to an existing building that also served as a hotel on 11 M. Kotopouli Street and Veranzerou 25.

This building will also be reportedly run by the same Israeli company, which has also leased the former La Mirage hotel in the area making it a strong “player” in the Omonia region. At the same time, reports indicate that Brown Hotels recently made its first investment in Thessaloniki to operate another hotel.

source tornosnews.gr