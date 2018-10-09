Hitler’s great-nephew hates Trump and support Merkel on immigration policy

He lives in the US with his two brothers

One of the oldest descendants of Adolf Hitler has broken a decades-long silence – saying he doesn’t like Donald Trump, but would vote for Angela Merkel.

Alexander Stuart-Houston, the oldest male descendant of the Nazi dictator, was tracked down to a town in Patchogue, Long Island, New York state, by German newspaper Bild.

The wooden home of one of the last Hitlers is remarkably ordinary: visitors are greeted by an empty driveway before reaching an overgrown lawn adorned with neatly arranged pot plants.

The 68-year-old great-nephew of the Nazi leader has spent a lifetime hiding his devastating secret.

He and his two surviving brothers, Brian and Louis, who live together nearby, have declined all interviews – until now. In a world-exclusive interview on the porch of his home, Alexander – a staunch Republican voter like his brothers – calls Mr Trump a ‘liar’ and reveals his support for German Chancellor Mrs Merkel.

Alexander – whose middle name is Adolf – told Bild: ‘The last person I would say I admire is Donald Trump. He is definitely not one of my favourites. Some things that Trump says are all right… It’s his manner that annoys me. And I just don’t like liars.’

