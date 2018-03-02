Hot cat-woman Carmella Rose (photos)

Carmella Rose is a 20-year-old model from California, and she became widely known when several publications reported her relationship with pop singer Cody Simpson.

In recent interviews, the American babe said she loves exercising, which is quite evident judging from her sexy booty…

She has been photographed for a number of men’s magazines and says that what she wants from a man in their first date is for him to look into her eyes.

In her most recent photo shoot, she put on a cat-woman suit and flaunted her sexy body!