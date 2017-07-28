Hot Katerina Stikoudi enjoys a swim in her sexy bikini (photos)

George Clooney might have the best face according to the Greek golden ratio, but we bet if the same rule was applied for female bodies, Greek singer Katerina Stikoudi woule probably be near perfect. Whether she wears a tiny bikini or a one-piece swim suit, sexy Katerina simply looks perfect. The hot singer is on holidays and once again drew attention to her as she wore a revealing swimsuit while enjoying the sun and sea with her friends. She shared the moments with her plenty of Instagram followers.