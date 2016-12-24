Hours of agony for Star Wars’ Princess Leia

Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack onboard a flight from Los Angeles to London, where she was about to start filming the third season of the TV series “Catastrophe”.

The 60-year-old actress that became famous as Princess Leia in Star Wars, was kept alive by a nurse that happened to be on the flight. He provided CPR for ten minutes during which time she had no pulse!

The pilot sent a dramatic request for assistance to the air traffic controller as he was turning the plane around for an immediate landing.

According to the website TMZ, Fisher suffered the heart attack 15’ after takeoff.

She is currently being treated in the intensive care unit of a Santa Monica hospital. In a statement made earlier today to the Reuters by her brother he couldn’t tell yet if her condition was stable or not.