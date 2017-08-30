How much do stars of Game of Thrones get paid?

Tier A actors in Game of Thrones, aka the highest-paid level, includes the show’s lead actors, including Emilia Clarke (who plays Daenerys Targaryen), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister). Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (aka Jaime Lannister) and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) are also included in this tier.

After earning close to $300,000 an episode for Seasons 5 and 6, the Tier A actors have won a major pay bump for future installments. According to Deadline, the stars teamed together to ask for significant raises for Season 7 and Season 8, which will be its last. So just how much will they be raking in? Read on to find out.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the aforementioned Tier A actors have negotiated a new deal that will earn them each a whopping $1.1 million per episode for Seasons 7 and 8.

But there’s a slight catch: Each of the coming seasons will be shorter than previous ones, with Season 7 running for seven episodes and Season 8 expected to run for six episodes. So while their paychecks may be higher, they’ll be earning less of them overall. It’s also worth noting that while the raise helps secure the key cast for the series’ final run, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee that all five characters will survive ’til the show’s last episodes.