How much does it cost to live like a billionaire?

At some point we have all either admired or even been a little envious of the lifestyles of the rich and famous. Wondering what it would be like to experience the life of that elusive 0.1% of the richest of the rich. To be able to jet off to any place on earth just to grab a coffee, or watch your favourite sporting event or concert without any care about how much it would hurt your bank account. Although most billionaires stay pretty tight-lipped about their spending, we “99 percent”-ers can occasionally get a glimpse into their outrageous spending. So here is how much it costs for the ridiculously rich to support their habits.

Mansion costs: Varies, but can top $20,000 daily

Fancy car costs: $410 or more daily

Luxury yacht costs: Up to $5,890 daily

Personal trainer fees: $1,485 daily

Personal chef costs: $490 daily, plus bonuses

Butler and concierge costs: $251 daily

Entertaining costs: Up to $82,191 daily

Cleaning service costs: $267 or more daily

Nanny fees: $213 daily

Vacation home costs: Varies, but can top $3,000 daily

Personal security costs: $11,780 daily