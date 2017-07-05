How much does it cost to live like a billionaire?

Related
At some point we have all either admired or even been a little envious of the lifestyles of the rich and famous. Wondering what it would be like to experience the life of that elusive 0.1% of the richest of the rich. To be able to jet off to any place on earth just to grab a coffee, or watch your favourite sporting event or concert without any care about how much it would hurt your bank account. Although most billionaires stay pretty tight-lipped about their spending, we “99 percent”-ers can occasionally get a glimpse into their outrageous spending. So here is how much it costs for the ridiculously rich to support their habits.
Mansion costs: Varies, but can top $20,000 daily
Fancy car costs: $410 or more daily
Luxury yacht costs: Up to $5,890 daily
Personal trainer fees: $1,485 daily
Personal chef costs: $490 daily, plus bonuses
Butler and concierge costs: $251 daily
Entertaining costs: Up to $82,191 daily
Cleaning service costs: $267 or more daily
Nanny fees: $213 daily
Vacation home costs: Varies, but can top $3,000 daily
Personal security costs: $11,780 daily