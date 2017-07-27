How to watch the Mayweather VS McGregor fight: TV channel & live stream details!

UFC president Dana White has already defended the decision to charge viewers nearly $100 to watch the fight

The most anticipated fight of the century is fast approaching and the question of how to go about watching it is already being asked.

The fight is being shown in America exclusively live on Showtime Sports – but it will not come cheap.

American fights fans will have to pay £69.85 ($89.99) to watch in standard definition and £77.60 ($99.99) for HD.

Over 4 million people paid to watch Mayweather secure an uneventful points victory over Manny Pacquiao in 2014 but appetite for next month’s fight could see that figure dwarfed.

The rights to broadcast the fight in the United Kingdom have not been agreed yet.

Sky Sports Box Office, BT Sports and ITV Sport Box Office will all be bidding for the chance to air the fight on their respective channel.

Floyd Mayweather’s bout with Manny Pacquiao in 2014 was made available for £24.95 on Sky Sports Box office and it’s expected that the price for this year’s fight will surpass that figure.

Stephen Espinoza, chief executive of Showtime, said talks were ongoing with a number of UK broadcasters.

“This matchup is unprecedented. There has been overwhelming demand from fight fans, and it’s great to be able to deliver,” said Stephen Espinoza.

BT Sport, who are partnered with Box Nation, are recent additions to the pay-per-view market.

Gennady Golovkin’s middleweight bout again Canelo Alvarez will be shown on the channel on September 16.

Sky Sports Box Office charged £19.95 for the privilege of watching Anthoyn Joshua’s dramatic 11th round win over Wladimir Klitschko, but a higher price could be charged should they win the rights to show Mayweather vs McGregor given the unprecedented attention around the fight.

If Sky do win the rights to show the fight, you won’t miss out if you’re not a Sky TV customer.

Viewers will also be able to stream the fight can watch on their PC/Desktop/MAC, NOW TV box, iPhone, iPad, Android phone or Android tablet.

UFC president Dana White has already defended the decision to charge viewers nearly $100 to watch the fight.

“When you talk about superfights, this is a superfight. Two different guys from two different sports going in and putting it on the line. You can’t charge what you normally charge for a pay-per-view, I get it.

“There was pushback on the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao superfight and it ended up being the biggest fight ever in the history of PPV,” he added.

Source