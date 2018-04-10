Hurriyet: The Turks refute the Ro helicopter incident

The Turkish newspaper contacted Yildirim’s office

The Turkish Prime Minister, according to the newspaper “Hurriyet”, denies the incident with the Turkish Coast Guard helicopter’s low flight over the small island of Ro at about 10:30 pm on Easter Monday night.

The Turkish newspaper transmits the Greek media’s report on the incident and, as it notes, in a communication with the Turkish Prime Minister’s office, denied that it had happened.

It is noted that the Greek Prime Minister’s office earlier confirmed the incident indicating that a Turkish helicopter was flying to the boundaries of Greek airspace with the lights off and that the Greek side worked cautiously and the incident was over.

