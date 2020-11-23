Ibrahimovic blasts EA Sports for using his name and face in FIFA video game

He said an investigation is needed

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has slammed EA Sports, claiming they are using his name and face in the FIFA video game series without his permission.

The 39-year-old is not happy that he has been included in the hugely popular video game.

The former Sweden forward took aim at the makers of FIFA 21 in a social media post on Monday afternoon, saying it is “time to investigate”.

“Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face? @FIFPro?” the 39-year-old wrote on Twitter.

His tweet was retweeted 4,800 times and received over 46,000 likes.