IMF meeting in Washington to decide on Greek debt sustainability

After the disappointing news from the European Central Bank President, Mario Draghi, yesterday who ruled out the inclusion of Greece in the quantitative easing (QE) and the continued supply of cheap liquidity to Greek banks after August 20th, the International Monetary Fund is convening on Friday afternoon in its Washington headquarters to decide whether the Greek debt is sustainable.

The body’s Executive Board will discuss the conclusions of the Annual Report on Greece based on Article 4 of its articles, which are expected to be made public on the following Monday or Tuesday at the latest.

The final report on the Greek economy will also include the long-awaited, by both the government and markets Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA), in which the IMF will definitively decide whether the Greek debt is viable after the Eurogroup decision on 21 June in Luxembourg.