Immigration Minister Mouzalas says 8,000 more refugee spots to be created

Alternate Minister for Immigration Policy Ioannis Mouzalas claimed circles were focusing on the refugee-migrant crisis with the intent of overthrowing SYRIZA. Speaking to radio “Flash 96.0 FM”, Mr. Mouzalas argued that there was an attempt for his “character assassination” by the media. Commenting on what the government planned to do in the future on the refugee crisis, the Minister said there would a tender for the creation of 8,000 new positions for refugees and migrants in regions across the country, with the municipalities managing the plan. He added that more facilities were being made to cater for 500 people. On the issue of Lesvos and the problem the Aegean faces due to overcrowding of refugees and the cold temperatures, Mr. Mouzalas blamed the lack of cooperation by the island’s hoteliers arguing that currently only 3% of refugees are facing problems.