India to attempt Moon landing at the Lunar South Pole today

The moon landing is set for between 4 and 5 p.m. EDT (2000-2100 GMT). How to Watch Live.

India is about to land where no one has before on the moon, and you can watch it all online.

The Chandrayaan-2 lunar lander Vikram, built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is scheduled to land amid the craters of the moon’s south pole today (Sept. 6). Touchdown is scheduled for sometime between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. EDT (2000-2100 GMT, 1:30′ a.m. to 2:30′ a.m. Sept. 7 IST). ISRO will live stream the landing in a webcast beginning at 3:40′ p.m. EDT (1940 GMT, 1:10′ a.m. IST).

You can watch the Indian moon landing webcast here and on Space.com’s homepage, as well as directly from the ISRO webcast here .

