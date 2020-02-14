“Indiana Jones 5” will finally start filming in April

Harrison Ford dropped the nugget during an interview with CBS

Harrison Ford has confirmed that the long-awaited fifth movie in the Indiana Jones series will start filming in April.

He dropped the nugget during an interview with CBS for its Sunday Morning show, set to go out this weekend.

Asked about the challenge of coming back to a role after many years – the inference being those of Han Solo or Indiana Jones – Ford joked: “Trying not to look silly running around in tight pants and high boots.”

He then added: “I’ll try and give you a more appropriate answer, considering that I’m going to start doing Indiana Jones in about two months.

“If we have the opportunity to make another, it’s because people have enjoyed them”.

